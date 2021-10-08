The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Fintech

Research note suggests Bank of America close to dealing crypto

By Peter Lee
October 08, 2021
Share

The only way banks can fully embrace the blockchain technology now transforming finance is by dealing in cryptos.

bitcoin-dollar-960.jpg

Any leading bank publishing its first research piece on the cryptocurrency market needs to offer something meaty.

Alkesh Shah, a former tech sector strategist and analyst and now global crypto and digital asset strategist at Bank of America, proved himself up to the task on Monday, putting out a 141-page first note.

The opening sentence says everything. “With a $2 trillion plus market value and 200 million plus users, the digital asset universe is too large to ignore.” While Shah’s opening observation is aimed at investors, the same message is now finally getting through at the top of the banks, hence his own new role.

Candace Browning, head of BofA global research, says: “Digital assets are transforming the way in which markets, businesses and central banks operate. Bank of America offers a market-leading global payments platform and blockchain expertise, and the addition of digital asset research further strengthens the depth and breadth of our offerings for investors.”

Digital assets are much more than a form of money
Alkesh Shah, Bank of America

Market sources away from the bank tell Euromoney that BofA’s prime brokerage unit occasionally clears and settles cryptocurrency


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Fintech North AmericaUnited StatesBank of AmericaFintechBlockchainCryptocurrenciesBitcoin
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree