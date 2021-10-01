Soaring gas price is just the start of Europe’s troubles

Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

At the end of September, global natural gas prices were running 240% higher than six months ago, leading to several energy firms going bankrupt in the UK.

That’s a marked regulatory failure in the benighted country, which is also struggling with empty petrol stations and supermarket shelves as the reality of a hard Brexit becomes painfully clear.

It should not distract from rising alarm across the rest of Europe and Asia.

In US dollar per barrel of oil equivalent, the gas price stands at $156, twice the price of oil itself, according to Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB. He points out we have never seen anything like this.

Energy consumption has stayed high – it is hard-wired into the economy

As winter arrives in Europe, concern about energy security will rise if Russia, a big supplier of gas now restocking its own inventories, cuts exports. And if November is particularly cold and dark, and the wind does not blow through Europe’s turbines, nerves will be stretched.

Production of North Sea oil and gas has been falling in both the UK and Denmark for many years, partly in an effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.