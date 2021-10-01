The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Soaring gas price is just the start of Europe’s troubles

October 01, 2021
Share

The rising price of oil and gas in this recovery underlines the need for much greater investment in clean energy.

A sign informs customers that fuel has run out at a petrol station in Northwich
Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

At the end of September, global natural gas prices were running 240% higher than six months ago, leading to several energy firms going bankrupt in the UK.

That’s a marked regulatory failure in the benighted country, which is also struggling with empty petrol stations and supermarket shelves as the reality of a hard Brexit becomes painfully clear.

It should not distract from rising alarm across the rest of Europe and Asia.

In US dollar per barrel of oil equivalent, the gas price stands at $156, twice the price of oil itself, according to Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB. He points out we have never seen anything like this.

Energy consumption has stayed high – it is hard-wired into the economy

As winter arrives in Europe, concern about energy security will rise if Russia, a big supplier of gas now restocking its own inventories, cuts exports. And if November is particularly cold and dark, and the wind does not blow through Europe’s turbines, nerves will be stretched.

Production of North Sea oil and gas has been falling in both the UK and Denmark for many years, partly in an effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersESGCommoditiesCOP26
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree