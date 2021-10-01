Sideways: Gas spike a canary for carbon trading PR problems

Gas prices are surging, bringing pain to consumers and profits to traders. Among the winners from record prices for products such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been Gunvor, the Geneva-based trading firm.

Gunvor took the opportunity of a $300 million bond launch in the last week of September to share more financial information than it has in the past.

The news was pretty good – from a trading perspective.

Gunvor’s first-half revenues doubled from the same period in 2020 to reach $48 billion, with gross profit of $642.4 million and net income of $213 million.

“LNG performed strongly, benefiting from volatility and market dislocations and the natural gas business's positive performance continued during the period,” Gunvor reported.

The recent spike in energy prices for consumers is only likely to make conversations more, well, heated

Gunvor is keen to position itself as a participant in the move towards cleaner energy sources.

“Gunvor’s leading position in energy transition commodities, such as LNG, natural gas, and biofuels, combined with our environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives and conservative financial management attracted solid demand from a diverse group of quality investors,” said chief financial officer Muriel Schwab, in announcing the $300 million five-year bond.

What