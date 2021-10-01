The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Sideways: Gas spike a canary for carbon trading PR problems

By Jon Macaskill
October 01, 2021
Gas price volatility is delivering profits to speculators. It is a reminder that carbon trading markets could face PR problems if energy dealers are viewed as big beneficiaries.

Gas prices are surging, bringing pain to consumers and profits to traders. Among the winners from record prices for products such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been Gunvor, the Geneva-based trading firm.

Gunvor took the opportunity of a $300 million bond launch in the last week of September to share more financial information than it has in the past.

The news was pretty good – from a trading perspective.

Gunvor’s first-half revenues doubled from the same period in 2020 to reach $48 billion, with gross profit of $642.4 million and net income of $213 million.

“LNG performed strongly, benefiting from volatility and market dislocations and the natural gas business's positive performance continued during the period,” Gunvor reported.

The recent spike in energy prices for consumers is only likely to make conversations more, well, heated

Gunvor is keen to position itself as a participant in the move towards cleaner energy sources.

“Gunvor’s leading position in energy transition commodities, such as LNG, natural gas, and biofuels, combined with our environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives and conservative financial management attracted solid demand from a diverse group of quality investors,” said chief financial officer Muriel Schwab, in announcing the $300 million five-year bond.

OpinionColumnsMacaskill on MarketsESGCommoditiesCapital MarketsWestern EuropeCOP26Standard Chartered
Jon Macaskill
Jon Macaskill is a leading financial journalist with more than 25 years’ experience covering banking and markets from London and New York. He was named Best Editorial Commentator in 2016 State Street Institutional Press Awards for his monthly column in Euromoney
