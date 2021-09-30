The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Fintech

Bangladesh’s ShopUp shows the possibilities for frontier fintech

By Chris Wright
September 30, 2021
Share

The vast majority of Bangladesh’s consumer economy happens through small shops shackled by logistics, scale and access to capital. ShopUp aims to bring some of the fintech and financial inclusion principles we have seen elsewhere to this highly populated and fast-growing country.

Bangladesh_fabrics-g93b9bd8dd_1920.jpg

You’ve heard of Grab, GoJek, Paytm, Ant – e-commerce companies that have moved into financial services in order to shake up the established order of Asia’s largest economies and population centres. But attention is turning now to their equivalents in frontier markets. The latest to capture the mood – and international investment capital – can be found in Bangladesh.

ShopUp calls itself a full-stack e-commerce platform for “neighbourhood mom and pop shops”. What this means is that it serves Bangladesh stores in three ways: through an e-commerce app linking wholesale distributors and retailers; through logistical support in getting goods where they need to be; and through embedded financial services, with a buy-now, pay-later model.

If you look at Bangladesh, it’s the fastest-growing economy in Asia right now
Afeef Zaman, ShopUp
Afeef-Zaman-ShopUp-521.jpg

This is an important role in any country, but far more so in a place like Bangladesh. “If you look at Bangladesh, it’s the fastest-growing economy in Asia right now,” says Afeef Zaman, ShopUp’s founder and CEO. “But if you zoom in a little bit, 98% of the entire country’s consumption happens through these small neighbourhood mom and pop shops.

“E-commerce

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Fintech FintechBangladeshFinancial InclusionSocially Responsible InvestmentESG
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree