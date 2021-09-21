The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Opinion

BCB puts climate risk at the core of its governance agenda

September 21, 2021
Brazil’s central bank attempts to redress the country’s woeful environmental reputation with climate-related stress tests.

Many believe BCB’s Roberto Campos Neto (left) is moving to counter the poor international image of Brazil instigated by president Jair Bolsonaro (right). Photo: Reuters

Brazil’s central bank will require all banks operating in the country to conduct climate-related stress tests from July 2022. This is to ensure that all potential losses from climate events are incorporated into risk-management policies – including credit analysis for new loans.

Roberto Campos Neto, president of Banco Central do Brasil (BCB), is pursuing an extensive sustainability agenda. He wants to create conditions for the development of sustainable finance, greater availability of resources for sustainable projects and better management of climate risks.

Other initiatives on the agenda include ensuring that all rural credit is extended in line with key sustainability objectives by December 2022.

During a press conference on Wednesday, to reveal the new sustainability requirements, Campos Neto argued the extension of climate risk into the core of the central bank’s governance agenda is justified across a range of its policy objectives.

“Environmental


Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersLatin America and CaribbeanBrazilESGBankingEnvironmental FinanceGreen BondsCOP26
