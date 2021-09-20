The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

Did Covid support measures sow the seeds of the next EM crisis?

Appetite for emerging market risk is much lower in the wake of Covid-19 than it was after the global financial crisis. This is the result of a mix of technical and fundamental factors, but it is primarily driven by the spectre of the emerging markets’ Achilles heel: inflation.

By Rob Dwyer
September 20, 2021
Share
GettyImages-1266212608-960x710.jpg

Jump to

  • Multiple Fed mandates muddy the water
  • Could we see Yellen bonds?
  • Determining domestic demand

    • “Real rates making new lows at this stage of the cycle is really quite curious and I’m always nervous when I feel that I don’t understand the reason for a move – the market is smarter than anyone – so I am a bit nervous.”

    Dirk Willer, managing director and global head of emerging market FX and fixed income strategy at Citi Research, was revealingly frank when he spoke to Euromoney over the summer about the profound impact that US rate uncertainty is having on emerging market (EM) economies.

    “The fact that almost everyone is expecting rates to rise, and maybe sharply, in the US is partly what’s holding back capital flows into EM,” he explains. Speaking in early August, he adds: “If you had told me that real rates in the US would be where they are right now, I would have certainly expected larger inflows into EM in the last couple of weeks.”

    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Capital Markets FeaturesCapital MarketsCoronavirusLatin America and CaribbeanUnited States
    Share
    Rob Dwyer
    Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree