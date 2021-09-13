The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Foreign Exchange

Global Kapital Group looks for opportunities beyond FX

By Paul Golden
September 13, 2021
Buoyed by the surge in retail trading during the past 18 months, Global Kapital Group is targeting expansion beyond its established FX brokerage business.

FX-trading-screens-horizon-dawn-960.jpg

It has been a busy year for Global Kapital Group, which entered the US broker-dealer market in June with GK Trade New York, after the acquisition of Finra-licenced Equinox Group Distributors, and then acquired Turkish multi-asset broker Işık Menkul in August.

However, its most notable deal from an FX perspective was its acquisition of Australian brokerage FairMarkets in February.

Brokerage revenues rose by 140% last year, putting Global Kapital in the same league as the likes of eToro and Swissquote. This was a substantial result for a business that still derives around 90% of its revenues from brokerage, despite developing businesses in several other areas, including micro lending and venture capital.

Retail FX clients are not going away, but there is more opportunity in listed products
Engin Çubukçu, Global Kapital Group
Engin-Cubukcu-Global-Kapital-653px.jpg

Speaking to Euromoney, Engin Çubukçu, chairman of Global Kapital Group’s brokerage division, set out the company’s ambitions beyond the FX market and its strategy for geographical expansion.

“Until last year, we were 100% focused on our FX business, but our new strategy is multi-asset,” he says. “We have acquired some entities that are already multi-asset brokers and we will be launching a platform that will enable people to trade listed products such as stocks, futures, options and ETFs [exchange-traded funds].”

FairMarkets


Foreign Exchange Capital Markets
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
