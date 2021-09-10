Quotes of the month

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


September 10, 2021
September 2021

“It’s not a great thing to say, but the crisis has been good for DBS. We have leveraged the opportunity to put more daylight between us and our competitors” 

Piyush Gupta, chief executive at DBS, which is the world’s best bank in Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence 2021


“Winning in this business is by small margins, so you have to want to win” 

Ted Pick, Morgan Stanley’s co-president, explains the winning formula at the world’s best investment bank this year


“In the future, many forms of value, including securities and cash, are likely to be digital and programmable and that means they may be blockchain based”

John Whelan, managing director of digital assets at Santander CIB, talks Euromoney through our financial innovation of the year: the first primary issuance of digitally native tokens on an open public blockchain


“Corporates and households adapted very quickly in how they managed their spending, changed their supply chains and adapted their businesses... It’s been a remarkable experience for all of us”





