September 2021

Fintech
DeFi and crypto: The bridge to the future of finance
Peter Lee, September 08, 2021
While big banks and institutional investors spent years trying to bend blockchain for use in traditional finance, they missed out on the boom in crypto prices and the income from decentralized finance. Now, alarmed by stretched valuations and zero yields in conventional markets, they just want in. The race is on to build a sturdy infrastructure to support the stream of old money into new digital assets that could become a flood.
Bridge-clouds-Getty-960.jpg
GettyImages-1201763744-ew-digital-id-960.jpg
Banking
You 2.0: digital identity, banking and the future
Elliot Wilson, August 27, 2021
Digital identities are evolving fast as lenders, tech firms and governments roll out platforms to make it easier to shop, invest and constantly prove who you are. Banks – still trusted despite myriad scandals and crises – are at the heart of this process: a situation that is unlikely to change.
breaking-through-wall-iStock-960.jpg
Banking
Neobanks: Our time has come
Dominic O’Neill, September 07, 2021
With venture capital flooding in, the world’s biggest neobanks are more confident than ever. They still face serious questions about their long-term profitability and regulators are certainly paying them more attention, but amid the upheaval of Covid-19, freedom from legacy infrastructure has proved even more important than ever. The incumbents are rightly worried.
Awards for Excellence AfE global promo image 2021
Awards for Excellence
Awards for Excellence 2021
September 10, 2021
Euromoney chooses DBS as the World’s Best Bank, Morgan Stanley as the World’s Best Investment Bank. See the winners of all our global categories here.
French Economy's 2020 Virus Slump Forecast To Exceed 10%
Banking
How banks got away with the pandemic
Chris Wright, September 10, 2021
The worst pandemic in a century, an event which has changed our whole way of life, appears to have dealt only a glancing blow to global banking. Good risk management certainly played a role; but, crucially, government support bailed out customers before they impacted bank balance sheets. Is there bad news to come when those policies go back to normal?
Deutsche-figure-door-Reuters-960x535.jpg
Banking
What Deutsche Bank’s recovery looks like from the inside
Mark Baker, September 03, 2021
This time last year, Euromoney recognized progress at Deutsche Bank as the best transformation story of 2020. Twelve months on, the German lender might be getting its act together at last. Can it sustain its recovery?
Credit-Suisse-sign-logo-fix-Reuters-960.jpg
Capital Markets
Unpacking the report on Credit Suisse’s Archegos disaster
Chris Wright, July 29, 2021
More focus on keeping a client happy than keeping the bank solvent; a risk management department that wasn’t tough enough and enabled bad practice; a willful reduction in margin; and two co-heads who each believed the other ran the relevant business. The report into Credit Suisse’s Archegos debacle makes grim reading.
nigel-morris-QED-960.jpg
Fintech
Nigel Morris on fintechs, digital deniers and the future of regional banks
Peter Lee, August 11, 2021
As fintechs approach 10% of the banking and payments universe, the pioneer venture investor and founder of Capital One says banks must learn to partner with them or begin to lose ground.
Banking
Afghan crisis: ‘We don’t have any physical money’ says central bank governor
August 20, 2021
Ajmal Ahmady, governor of Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s central bank, gives Euromoney the inside story on his escape from the stricken country.
Fintech
PayPal expands crypto offering and bets on it becoming mainstream
August 24, 2021
With one of the earliest fintechs now offering bitcoin, it seems that established finance is taking over crypto. Or could it be the other way around?
Fintech
Standard Chartered launches digital blockchain trade finance platform in Singapore
August 30, 2021
A joint venture between the Asia-heavy bank and a Chinese supply chain tech player aims to make trade finance an alternative asset class with digital efficiency.
