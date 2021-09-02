The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Foreign Exchange

FX and retail investors: A match made in hell?

By Paul Golden
September 02, 2021
Social media celebrities and financial markets might seem like strange bedfellows, but there is nothing phony about the growth of retail FX trading.

suit-devil-finance-hell-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

The use of Instagram to promote FX trading as a way of making a quick buck might just be one of the most bizarre pandemic trends.

Companies marketing the prospect of becoming ‘financially free’ are charging prospective traders hundreds of pounds a month for access to educational materials and mentoring.

Promises of serious returns are backed up by social media posts of FX influencers driving expensive cars or taking luxury holidays.

The Advertising Standards Authority recently banned a post from a reality TV star promoting an FX tip service that promised massive profits because she failed to disclose that it was paid for, but it appears that the message is still getting through.

Brendan-Callan-FXCM-803px.jpg
Brendan Callan, FXCM

Investment Trends’ 2021 UK Leverage Trading Report shows that the number of people in the UK trading FX increased by 23% between May 2020 and May 2021, with 34,000 trading for the first time.

Other markets appear to be going in a similar direction, with a survey by trading portal Forex Suggest indicating that the average African FX brokerage saw trading volumes rise by more than 20% last year, for example.

Yet


Foreign Exchange Foreign ExchangeCoronavirus
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
