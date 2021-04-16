Coinbase shares are a cheap way to bet on crypto

On April 14, shares in Coinbase, the world’s largest crypto exchange, began trading on Nasdaq after a direct listing. On its first day as a public company it set a market capitalization of $86 billion.

That is roughly the same as HSBC and bigger than any European bank: ahead of BNP Paribas at $65 billion, UBS at $57 billion and Santander at $50 billion.

Credit Suisse, which has been in the news recently and is one of the world’s largest wealth managers with $1.7 trillion of assets under management, has a market capitalization of just $25 billion.

Brian Armstrong, Coinbase

The Swiss bank was founded in 1856. Coinbase was founded in 2012.

The numbers are staggering.

In a trading update at the start of April, Coinbase revealed it had 56 million verified users. Anyone with a smart phone can go through Coinbase to buy, sell and hold crypto: that’s a total addressable market of 3.5 billion people. And while they won’t all buy bitcoin, an increasing number of individuals and institutions are being drawn in.

