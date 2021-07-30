The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Foreign Exchange

FX market juggles Delta variant and monetary policy

By Paul Golden
July 30, 2021
Share

As FX traders ponder how the recent increase in coronavirus cases might affect the global economy, it appears they are spending even more time trying to second guess central bank thinking.

Covid-money-symbols-fx-960.jpg

An HSBC research note in late July raised the prospect of growing unease in the foreign exchange market amid increased cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and uncertainty around growth rates in many parts of the world.

This has manifested itself in a variety of ways, including underperformance of cyclical currencies such as AUD and NOK and some softening of emerging FX, especially in Asia.

The influence of interest rates has taken on greater importance
Paul Mackel, HSBC
Paul-Mackel-HSBC-534.jpg

HSBC’s global head of FX research, Paul Mackel, says that unlike in 2020 – when FX was very sensitive to the ebb and flow of risk appetite – markets are now increasingly thinking about the outlook for monetary policy.

“In other words, the influence of interest rates has taken on greater importance and should remain the case as 2022 approaches, in particular if the Fed starts tapering its balance sheet come the end of this year,” he says.

The FX market spent an entire year virtually ignoring the continuing spread of the virus and instead focusing on the reopening of economies.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Foreign Exchange Foreign ExchangeCoronavirusHSBC
Share
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree