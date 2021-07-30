The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Foreign Exchange

Why FX derivative mis-selling disputes rarely go public

By Paul Golden
July 30, 2021
Recent reports concerning a payment made by Deutsche Bank to Europe’s largest winery are a reminder that disputes over FX derivatives mis-selling have yet to run their course.

public-private-sgnpost-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

The Financial Times and Bloomberg reported at the end of June that Deutsche Bank had made a payment of more than €10 million to J García Carrión for losses sustained over a period of six years. Euromoney understands that the Spanish firm has also made claims of mis-selling against two other banks. J García Carrión did not respond to requests to comment and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

One of the reasons why this case is notable is not the sum involved, but rather that it found its way into the public domain. As Euromoney has previously reported, there are many reasons why the majority of currency derivatives mis-selling claims tend to be settled at a very early stage.

Customers are still being sold products … and downside risk is not always explained correctly
Abhishek Sachdev, Vedanta Hedging
Abhishek-Sachdev-Vedanta-Hedging-813.jpg

“There have been at least a dozen cases over the last few years where we have helped the client reach some kind of restructuring or settlement with their bank or broker,” says Abhishek Sachdev, chief executive of corporate treasury consultancy Vedanta Hedging.


Foreign Exchange Western EuropeForeign ExchangeRegulationDeutsche Bank
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
