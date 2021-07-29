The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

European banks report strong second quarters

By Peter Lee
July 29, 2021
Share

The big question remains when governments will return to fiscal consolidation. How will NPLs fare when taxpayer support is withdrawn is also in doubt.

banks-rise-Canary-Wharf-iStock-960.jpg

Nearly two months into the third quarter of the year and European banks are finally getting around to announcing second-quarter results. It has been mostly good news.

Wednesday was a big day, with Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Santander each producing better numbers than analysts had (been led to) forecast.

We won’t see this sort of release every quarter
Tushar Morzaria, Barclays
Tushar-Morzaria600x400

Barclays was boosted by an impairment release of £800 million, driven by the improved macroeconomic variables (MEVs) in its credit risk models and lower unsecured balances. That compares with a £1.6 billion charge taken in the second quarter of 2020. And this turnaround accounts for most of the difference between £2.6 billion of pre-tax profit for the most recent quarter compared with just £400 million one year ago.

“We won’t see this sort of release every quarter,” Tushar Morzaria, Barclays group finance director, told analysts on the earnings call. “But we do expect the quarterly impairment charge to be below historical levels in the coming quarters.”

For Santander, loan loss provisions stood at €1.75 billion for the second quarter of this year, down from €3 billion in the second quarter of 2020, with a cost of credit of 94 basis points at the end of June 2021, down from 126bp at the end of June 2020.

At


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking Western EuropeBankingBarclaysSantanderDeutsche Bank
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree