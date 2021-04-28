The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Deutsche Bank reports best quarter in seven years

April 28, 2021
Share

While doubling of profit at the investment bank stood out, it was not the bank’s only strong performer.

Christian-Sewing-happy-Reuters.jpg
Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank. Photo: Reuters

The mood music around Deutsche Bank has changed.

For the first quarter of 2021, it delivered its best financial results for seven years, with a pre-tax profit of €1.6 billion (€1 billion after tax), well ahead of analyst expectations, and a return on tangible common equity (RoTE) of 7.4% on a strong common equity tier-1 (CET1) ratio of 13.7%.

Suddenly, management’s aims to deliver an 8% post-tax return in 2022 and then start handing back €5 billion of capital to shareholders look almost conservative, instead of highly ambitious.

One big number and another smaller one stood out.

The investment bank more than doubled its profits compared with the exceptional first quarter of 2020, despite more normal levels of turnover in rates, foreign exchange and emerging markets, businesses for which the bank is renowned.

It appears that concentrating on your key strengths can pay off. Who knew?

This time, it did particularly well in credit trading and financing, and also origination and advisory, where the bank believes it has increased market share globally by 30 basis points, an unusual achievement for any European bank.

Deutsche


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersWestern EuropeGermanyBankingDeutsche BankMay 2021
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree