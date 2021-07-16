Quotes of the month
July/August 2021
“Distributed ledger is not magic money, it has benefits and drawbacks – just like every other form of technology”
David Shrier, professor of practice at Imperial College Business School and non-executive director of crypto firm Copper.co, warns that blockchain has downsides as well as upsides
“I don’t think anyone aged under 30 believes in the financial system”
Antony Welfare, executive director (enterprise) at blockchain company NEM, points to profound change in the future
“The period had something for everyone. We saw the equivalent of an entire five-year cycle happen in six months”
There was never a dull moment during the awards period for Tom Miles, co-head of Americas M&A at Morgan Stanley
“People often say: never waste a good crisis”
DBS CEO Piyush Gupta certainly didn’t
“The entire business model, the entire objective for me, is to demonstrate that there is a business case for investing in domestic infrastructure”
Uche Orji,head of Nigeria’s Sovereign Investment Authority, explains his priorities