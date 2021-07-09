The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

The volume of riskier new debt issues keeps growing

By Peter Lee
July 09, 2021
Share

That distant sound is the warning bell as bond investors’ desperate search for yield leads them down ever-risker paths.

Peter Lee capital markets 1920px.jpg

Global investment grade corporate bond new issuance slowed markedly in the first half of 2021, compared with the record-setting year before, when cash was king and companies were desperate to show equity investors and bank lenders that they could still raise large amounts of term finance.

No one was criticizing them then for lazy balance sheets. Shareholders were just trying to separate companies with the resources to survive Covid lockdowns from those that might not. And the ability to access liquidity was critical.

This year, it all looks very different. Companies sitting on large piles of unused cash are likely to attract the attention of private equity bidders and shareholder activists.

A lot of risky companies look like they’re sitting pretty on cash from government guaranteed loans … but at some stage they will have to start repaying

According to data from Refinitiv, global high-grade corporate new supply was down 18% for the first six months of this year compared with 2020, though the $2.4 trillion raised so far in 2021 is still the second-largest first-half volume figure ever.

In the US dollar market, new issue volume fell 34%, compared with 2020.

But


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsCapital MarketsCoronavirusWestern EuropeUnited States
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree