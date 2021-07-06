The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Fullerton deal would be a landmark for SMBC – and Japan

By Chris Wright
July 06, 2021
Share

No Japanese bank has had a shot at Indian retail before now. Could this be the first of several attempts?

India-Japan-flag.jpg

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is to buy a 74.9% stake in the Indian credit firm Fullerton India Credit, a holding of the Temasek sovereign wealth vehicle in Singapore, for about ¥220 billion ($2 billion) in a deal that is not only a first for the Japanese group but all of Japan.

The bank, which at a group level is usually known as SMBC (for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, a subsidiary of SMFG), has been in an acquisitive frame of mind all year.

In April, it said it would buy a 49% stake in FE Credit, a consumer lender in Vietnam; then on June 28 confirmed the acquisition of a 4.99% stake in Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) in the Philippines.

The key for growth for us is outside of Japan
Jun Ohta, SMBC
Jun-Ohta-160x186.gif

Between those two it also made strategic investments in the Swiss and Singaporean trade finance fintech KomGo and in the blockchain trade platform developer Contour.

It had previously taken control of Indonesia’s PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional in 2019.

But the India deal is something different. No Japanese lender has ever taken on Indian retail before.

Euromoney

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking BankingAsia PacificJapan
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree