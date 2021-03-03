The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

A plan in Asia for Citi’s Fraser

By Chris Wright
Elliot Wilson
March 03, 2021
Citi’s new CEO Jane Fraser set out her vision statement this week. It was solid stuff, but Euromoney suggests some bolder moves for the US bank in Asia, including a secondary local listing, and the creation of a new position of co-CEO, to be installed in a region vital to the bank’s future.

Citigroup Inc. Latin America CEO Jane Fraser Interview
Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

The future, Jane Fraser said on Monday, is “already here”. It is – and it is Asia.

In her incoming message, Citi’s new CEO talked up the need to adapt to a rapidly evolving world and to transition to a model that unlocks long-term value.

She went long on ESG and sustainability, dotted her script with values-based messages and committed the US bank to hitting net-zero emissions by 2050.

But was a far bolder mission statement begging to be made? The first woman to run a big Wall Street bank could have put Asia at the heart of her speech.

Fraser, who has been with the bank since 2004, will be well aware how important the region is to the bank. Citi generated revenues of $15.8 billion in Asia in 2020.

That is 21% of global revenues, making it the largest region outside North America.

The diversity of its pan-Asia strength is striking

The diversity of its pan-Asia strength is striking. It is present in 18 markets, yet no one country accounts for more than 15% of region-wide revenues.


Banking United StatesAsia PacificCitiBanking
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
