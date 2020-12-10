The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Fintech

DBS launches digital exchange

By Chris Wright
December 10, 2020
Share

The Singapore-based bank believes it is the first in the world to launch a fully-fledged exchange for digital assets, including tokenization, cryptocurrency exchange and custody.

SGX-DBS-Loh-Boon-Chye-Piyush-Gupta-960x535.png
(L to R) Loh Boon Chye, CEO of Singapore Exchange; and Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS

DBS plans to launch its own digital exchange, thought to be the first to be built and owned by a leading bank.

Singapore Exchange (SGX), which runs the country’s stock exchange, will hold a 10% stake in the venture and will work with it on developing its liquidity and scale.

“We are, to the best of my knowledge, the first bank in the world to put together an integrated offering in the tokenized asset space,” said Piyush Gupta, chief executive of DBS, at the launch.

The new venture, called DBS Digital Exchange, will have three components to it. One is a regulated platform for the issuance and trading of digital tokens backed by financial assets that are not already found on public markets, such as shares in unlisted companies, bonds and private equity funds.

The second is a cryptocurrency trading exchange that will allow for spot exchanges from fiat currencies to cryptocurrencies and vice versa. The exchange will start out with four cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether and Ripple’s XRP) and four fiat currencies (Singapore dollar, US dollar, Hong Kong dollar and yen).


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Fintech FintechCryptocurrenciesBitcoinSingaporeAsia Pacific
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree