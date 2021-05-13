The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Foreign Exchange

New CCR rules will boost appeal of clearing FX

By Paul Golden
May 13, 2021
Share

Basel’s latest effort to improve market resilience is expected to accelerate the development of clearing solutions – but it won’t leave everyone better off.

Basel-illo-iStock-960x535.jpg
Photo: iStock

The new standardized approach to counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR) comes into effect for European banks in June.

It is designed to improve the risk sensitivity of CCR by differentiating between margined and unmargined, as well as bilateral and cleared, trades.

Under Basel Committee on Banking Supervision standards, a trade through a central counterparty clearing house (CCP) attracts a minimum lower margin period of risk of five days for client cleared trades and 10 days for house trades, compared with up to 20 days under bilateral trading.

Potential capital savings derive from CCPs being subject to strict risk management and default management requirements, and having rulebooks that are intended to protect clearing members and financial markets, especially during periods of volatility.

KahYangChong_LCH_739.jpg
Kah Yang Chong, LCH

“The ability for clearing members to opt into daily trade settlement, as opposed to collateralization of trades, provides further potential for capital relief,” says Kah Yang Chong, EMEA lead for FX product management at LCH, a London-based clearing house.

Given the netting benefit of clearing, cleared trades should be materially cheaper than uncleared trades from a capital perspective – assuming the related cost of posting initial margin is managed appropriately.

This


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Foreign Exchange Western EuropeForeign ExchangeRegulationBasel Accords
Share
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree