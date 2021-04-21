The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Sideways: JPMorgan dodges European Super League defeat

By Jon Macaskill
April 21, 2021
The US investment bank sidesteps an avoidable reputational own goal as a planned football European Super League collapses.

House Financial Services Committee Holds Hearing On Keeping Megabanks Accountable
Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan. Photo: Getty Images

Banking’s a funny old game. At the beginning of April, JPMorgan seemed to be coasting through another comfortable season as industry leader.

Chairman and chief executive Jamie Dimon shared his thoughts on life in a letter to shareholders on April 7 that ran to an impressive 66 pages, complete with many league tables featuring JPMorgan at the top.

On April 14, Dimon and chief financial officer Jennifer Piepszak announced first-quarter results that were also strong. Investment banking fees of $3 billion set a new quarterly record, helped by equity underwriting and JPMorgan’s number-one ranking in leveraged finance.

But overconfidence may have set in.

April also saw growing fallout from the Deliveroo IPO, as a deal launched on March 31 slumped in price, with lead managers JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs taking much of the blame for what was dubbed “the worst IPO in London’s history”.

And later in the month, JPMorgan took sole charge of the proposed roughly €4 billion financing of a planned European Super League of top football clubs.

Jon Macaskill
Jon Macaskill is a leading financial journalist with more than 25 years’ experience covering banking and markets from London and New York. He was named Best Editorial Commentator in 2016 State Street Institutional Press Awards for his monthly column in Euromoney
