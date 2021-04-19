The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

What sank Deliveroo?

Deliveroo Shares Slump After Debut On London Stock Exchange
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

In just a few days, Deliveroo’s IPO went from having a book that was oversubscribed at the top of the price range to pricing at the bottom and then collapsing in the aftermarket. What went wrong and does it mean anything for other London listing candidates like Darktrace?

By Mark Baker
April 19, 2021
Remember Misys? Those bankers working on Deliveroo’s recent £1.5 billion IPO would certainly have been reminded of it. The £750 million London flotation failed spectacularly back in 2016 when the deal had to be pulled after ending up with an order book that was covered but not at all well.

  • Reading the read-across
  • Was Deliveroo’s deal too ambitious?

    • At least the Misys IPO was cancelled, sparing it the ignominy of a secondary market collapse. Deliveroo, with a book that was reportedly covered many times, pressed on with its March 31 float in the face of worries about its business model, its regulation, its competition, its ethics, its valuation, its shareholder structure, its IPO timing and its failure to yet turn a profit despite its customer base spending most of the past year locked up in their homes.

    Its

    Tags

    Capital Markets Capital MarketsFeaturesUnited KingdomWestern EuropeESGCorporate Ethics
    Mark Baker
    Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
