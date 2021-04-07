The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Lyxor sale shows big bank M&A will be piecemeal

April 07, 2021
Share

Deals such as this leave deeper problems unsolved at Societe Generale and similar banks.

The logo of Societe Generale is seen on the headquarters at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris

Societe Generale is billing a €825 million sale of asset manager Lyxor, best known for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as the completion of a strategic reorientation process begun in 2018. But this refocusing, as it calls it, has come far short of turning the bank around.

Three years ago, according to Berenberg, SocGen was trading at a 20% discount to book value, while its French and eurozone peers were trading just below par. Today it’s even further behind, at a 60% discount to book value, while peers trade at a 30% discount.

In the past three years SocGen has cut costs and risk, especially in French retail and the investment bank. It has sold assets and simplified its business, including in central and eastern Europe, and now Lyxor, which it expects to sell to Amundi, majority-owned by Crédit Agricole.

In investment banking, SocGen is a second-tier player in a market where only the very strongest can survive

SocGen and its chief executive Frédéric Oudéa have tried hard to improve things recently. The bank has still underperformed, because it’s a fundamentally unattractive group of core businesses. In investment banking, SocGen is a second-tier player in a market where only the very strongest can survive.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersBankingSociete GeneraleWestern EuropeFrance
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree