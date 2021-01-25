The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Sideways: Goldman Sachs is number one in throwing Spac shade

By Jon Macaskill
January 25, 2021
Share

Goldman’s chief executive David Solomon isn’t impressed by Spac deals from Credit Suisse and Citigroup.

duel_960.jpg

Solomon took a strange dig at Credit Suisse and Citi on Goldman’s recent quarterly earnings call. He delivered remarks about special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) that were clearly rehearsed, saying that the current explosion in deal volume is unsustainable.

“We generally strive to be number one in league tables,” Solomon said. “We do not strive to be number one in the Spac league table. [Although] we are very active, we’re very thoughtful about our sponsors and the business that we take on. And just looking at last year, if you look at the number of Spacs that were done and the league table leaders, the number one and number two firms did about 33% more deals than we did – representative, I think, of some of the things that came to us that we turned away.”

Goldman ranked number three for Spac deals in 2020 behind Credit Suisse and Citi.

The number one firm – Credit Suisse – avoided taking Solomon’s remarks too personally and concurred with his view that $15 billion of Spac volume in the first two weeks of 2021 does not represent a viable run-rate for the rest of the year.

“I

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionMacaskill on MarketsSPACsCapital MarketsGoldman SachsUnited States
Share
Jon Macaskill
Jon Macaskill is a leading financial journalist with more than 25 years’ experience covering banking and markets from London and New York. He was named Best Editorial Commentator in 2016 State Street Institutional Press Awards for his monthly column in Euromoney
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree