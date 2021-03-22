Billionaire families stand behind Tidjane Thiam’s Spac

Tidjane Thiam, executive chairman of Freedom Acquisition. Photo: Reuters Tidjane Thiam, executive chairman of Freedom Acquisition. Photo: Reuters

The success or failure of special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs), of which there are so many now competing for targets, all comes down to sponsors’ networks.

The prominent individuals whose names give box-office appeal to listed blank-cheque takeover vehicles need networks to attract good operating partners to work for them without salary.

They need networks of investors to raise money for Spac IPOs and then for the private investment in public equity (Pipe) deals that accompany the de-Spac; and they need networks to find good targets to acquire.

Keep an eye, therefore, on Freedom Acquisition I, which raised $345 million through an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that closed at the start of March.

I was taken aback by how extraordinarily efficient the Spac process is in the US Adam Gishen, Freedom Acquisition

Funds managed by Pimco are backing Freedom Acquisition. That is a useful endorsement in the US market that is world leader in technology innovation and growth.

But this was an offering heavily backed by very wealthy families from around the world, rather than the usual suspects of hedge funds and institutional real-money asset managers.

