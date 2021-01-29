The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Spacs speed up: NAAC brings the Pipe to the IPO

By Mark Baker
January 29, 2021
Anchor investors usually come into a Spac through a pre-merger Pipe deal. But the latest Europe-focused vehicle has brought them in from the very start.

Gary-Quin-naac-screen-new-york-960x535.png
NAAC's Gary Quin on a screen in New York

It has only been listed for a week, but North Atlantic Acquisition Corp (NAAC), a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) formed to hunt for targets within the next two years, has already been inundated with interest. Gary Quin, its chief executive, tells Euromoney that he’s fielding a wealth of inbound pitches for business combinations, many of which are from investment banks keen to line up an alternative option for clients already in their own IPO pipelines.

Having originally filed to raise $300 million, the NAAC Spac ended up being upsized to $379.5 million when it listed on Nasdaq on January 22. The structure is a typical one, with 37.95 million units priced at $10 each, comprising one Class A share and one third of a redeemable warrant that entitles holders to buy further shares at $11.50. The bookrunners were Wells Fargo and BTIG, a brokerage that grew out of Baypoint Trading, which was founded in 2002 by Scott Kovalik, a former head of equities at Bank of America.

Tags

Capital Markets Capital MarketsUnited StatesSPACsWestern EuropeNorth America
Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
