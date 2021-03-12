The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Foreign Exchange

New peer-to-peer FX platform aims to simplify trading

By Paul Golden
March 12, 2021
Yet another platform is attempting to crack the notoriously challenging corporate peer-to-peer FX market with the promise of simplifying trading for buy-side clients.

Paul-FX-new-platform-maze-istock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

Buy-side peer-to-peer (P2P) FX netting service provider Siege FX went live late in February with its first members’ group, promising to reduce execution costs and minimise market impact for clients.

Given that its service has been live for only a few weeks, the firm can’t comment on how P2P trading volumes have been impacted by the market volatility and reduced economic activity caused by coronavirus.

We remove market impact and facilitate resting order rebalancing without information leakage
Marek Robertson, Siege FX
Marek-Robertson-Siege-GX-430.jpg

But head of distribution Marek Robertson says there is evidence that the assumption of risk has continued to shift from the sell side to the buy side in spot FX.

“This links to a similar theme around increased uptake of bank client execution algos, both of which support growing interest in peer-to-peer,” he adds.

Based on back-testing of trade data against its early adopter client group using transaction cost analysis, Siege FX reckons its clients could save more than one basis point, equivalent to about $100 for every $1 million traded, across the top 20 currencies after fees.

“This


Tags

Foreign Exchange Foreign ExchangeFintechP2P
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
