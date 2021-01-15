The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Foreign Exchange

Forex: Market dislocation buoys non-banks

By Paul Golden
January 15, 2021
The coronavirus crisis has accelerated market trends: in FX it has made clients even more amenable to expanding their universe of liquidity providers to non-banks

The days when large banks were the only institutions capable of delivering tier 1 liquidity to the market are long gone. In many cases, the technology and pricing that non-bank market makers use and the risk parameters they have in place are on a par with the largest financial institutions.

The extreme market dislocation that occurred in March and April 2020 caused many traditional liquidity providers to reassess their business and operating models – and be more selective.

Henry Wilkes, Currency Solutions & Services

“This allowed a number of non-bank players with significant in-house flows to be more effective as a provider of secondary liquidity to market participants who require access to the wholesale currency markets,” says Henry Wilkes, from Currency Solutions & Services. “Technology played a key role in helping the industry cope with the crisis and many non-bank providers have superior technology infrastructure.”

Market participants recognize that bank and non-bank liquidity sources are complementary and that it is essential that both groups continue to provide pricing. Different institutions have different models, serve different types of clients and specialize in specific currencies and regions.

Foreign Exchange Foreign ExchangeCoronavirus
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
