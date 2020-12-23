The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

Part 2: Virtual accounts can be key to treasury optimization

By Paul Golden
December 23, 2020
Share

Many corporates remain wary of virtual accounts – so what should treasurers be looking for when considering their options?

Businessman holding modern virtual interface banking in hand with icon network connection, shopping and mobile payment online
ipopba/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The first step in the virtual account selection process is to check whether the product and its characteristics fit the corporate treasury strategy. This might sound obvious, but it is a key determinant of the amount of integration work that will be required.

“The extent to which the implementation of a virtual account solution requires significant investment in technology depends on the organization,” says Stefan Windisch, senior cash manager treasury operations at Swiss multinational healthcare company Roche.

The technical capabilities of an in-house bank might be needed to process the virtual account statement, but this depends on the setup and the use of the virtual accounts. Roche’s in-house bank processes credits in virtual accounts with an automation rate of more than 98%, although Windisch acknowledges that it required some initial investment in technology.

It is also important to determine the objectives and performance indicators that will be used to judge the quality of the overall outcome.

“More often than not, the selection of a virtual account solution is part of an ongoing treasury optimization programme,” says Dennie Servranckx, senior product manager treasury services at BNP Paribas.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Treasury treasuryPaymentsCash Management
Share
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree