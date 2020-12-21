The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

Virtual payments struggle with reality

By Paul Golden
December 21, 2020
Share

Despite their benefits, virtual bank accounts have failed to gain traction with the world’s largest corporations.

Businessman holding modern virtual interface banking in hand with icon network connection, shopping and mobile payment online
ipopba/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Swiss multinational healthcare company Roche has embraced the use of virtual accounts. These sub-accounts, which are linked to one physical current account, fit with the company’s strategy of centralizing visibility of cash, switching to ‘on behalf’ collections and disconnecting local subsidiaries from banks. Indeed, around a quarter of its subsidiaries now have no bank account in their own name.

The company has created better transparency for on behalf collections as the virtual account number appears as a fixed value in the bank statement according to Stefan Windisch, senior cash manager treasury operations.

“Having a virtual account dedicated to a group subsidiary means we are sure that the subsidiary is the ultimate beneficiary of the funds received in the virtual account,” he adds.

Another head of treasury at a leading aircraft lessor acknowledges there are many advantages to a virtual account solution, such as automated receivables reconciliation processes and higher invoice matching rates, as well as lower banking charges.

“Virtual accounts generally have a single global documentation source or point of contact as opposed to multiple contacts in different branches within the same bank,” he says.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Treasury treasuryPaymentsCash Management
Share
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree