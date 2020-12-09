The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Fintech

China’s bank regulator takes aim squarely at big fintech

By Elliot Wilson
December 09, 2020
Share

Speaking at a virtual forum on Tuesday, Guo Shuqing left no one in any doubt as to how China views its big fintech firms. Beijing has come to distrust and even fear them, and the era of big regulation has just begun.

Guo-Shuqing-China-regulator-CBIRC-R-960x535.png

more on ant's ipo

Guo Shuqing rarely minces his words. When there’s something to say, he does not hold back. True to form, speaking virtually to participants at Singapore’s Fintech Festival on Tuesday, the chief banking regulator took a sword to China’s once mighty – and now more than a little wobbly – financial technology giants.

Five weeks after Beijing moved to cancel Ant Group’s blockbuster IPO, the head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission delivered a carefully crafted speech heavy with undisguised intent.

Guo began gently, bearing carrots, not sticks. Fintech had made financial services “more efficient and inclusive”, he said.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Fintech FintechBankingRegulationChina
Share
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree