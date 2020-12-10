The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Finance: Quotes of the month

December 10, 2020
“Of course, people will travel again. But I’m not sure many of us will be jumping on a plane to Frankfurt or Milan for just one meeting”

Viswas Raghavan, chief executive of EMEA and co-head of global investment banking at JPMorgan sees a future in the office.


“It’s not about punting, it’s not about positioning, it’s about making more of our money in the intermediation of flows and in financing”

Stephen Scherr, chief financial officer at Goldman says it’s all about balance-sheet velocity.


“I can tell you as the head of strategy that whenever we went through potential strategic partners, E*Trade and Eaton Vance were always at the top of the list”

Morgan Stanley’s chief financial officer Jonathan Pruzan explains how the bank achieved its acquisition goals this year.


“We are now glimpsing what the future will look like – perhaps five years from now – when the financial world operates fully digitally”

Paco Ybarra, chief executive of ICG at Citi looks into his crystal ball.






