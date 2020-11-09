The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Treasury

Trade finance digitalization faces system interoperability challenge

By Paul Golden
November 09, 2020
Share

Have banks and corporates underestimated the sheer complexity of digitalizing trade transactions?

cogs-business-together-960.jpg

The complexity of trade finance digitalization was a key topic for debate at the recent Sibos conference.

However, suggestions that the complexity of the task has been underestimated were largely dismissed by several experts Euromoney spoke to.

Jean-François Denis, global head of trade solutions at BNP Paribas, says market participants are well aware of the complexity of the trade finance ecosystem and that this is reflected in the fact the various digitalization initiatives are not designed to be fully end-to-end.

“There is a need to focus on specific products and geographies initially,” he adds. “Most of these initiatives are at an early stage of development.”

Of course, the trade ecosystem is complex and extends well beyond the banks and corporates. Successful digitalization of end-to-end trade transactions also requires the inclusion of the shipping and logistics industries, port authorities and the insurance industry.

There is a need to focus on specific products and geographies initially
Jean-François Denis, BNP Paribas
Jean-Francois-Denis-BNP-Paribas-894.jpg

Faraz Haider, global head of trade transformation, client experience and data strategies at Citi, says: “Banks and corporates are working hard to construct the minimum viable ecosystem that will drive an efficient digitalization of end-to-end trade transactions with platforms such as Komgo, Contour and the Trade Information Network, and Swift’s FileAct initiative.

“It


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Treasury Trade Finance
Share
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree