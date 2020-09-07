The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Treasury

Commodity trade finance at the crossroads

By Paul Golden
September 07, 2020
Fraud, commodity prices and concerns over defaults have created a perfect storm for commodity trade finance – and the capacity of trading firms and finance funds to support the market remains unclear.

Commodities trade finance revenue pools continue to decline: revenues from institutional clients and corporates with annual sales turnover in excess of $5 million were down from $2.4 billion in the first half of last year to $1.7 billion for the first six months of 2020, according to data from Coalition.

Unsurprisingly, the decline was particularly pronounced in the second quarter of this year, with $700 million of business done compared to $1.2 billion in the same period of 2019. Some estimates for the decline in commodity trade finance revenues this year suggest banks could see their income fall by almost two-thirds.

Jean-François Lambert, Lambert Commodities
In the wake of BNP Paribas suspending new commodity trade finance deals, Jean-François Lambert, founding partner of commodity trade finance consultancy Lambert Commodities, describes the withdrawal of ABN Amro as a worrying development.

“ABN

