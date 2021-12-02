The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Capital Markets

OTC Markets’ growth raises questions over value of stock exchanges

By Peter Lee
December 02, 2021
OTC Markets shows that both medium-size domestic companies and large overseas ones can be publicly quoted in the US without exchange listings.

stock-market-graph-question-mark-iStock-960x535.jpg
Photo: iStock

Direct listings continued to trickle through in the second half of 2021.

US digital analytics company Amplitude, whose customers include Instacart, Shopify and Under Armour, achieved a $7 billion valuation on Nasdaq at the end of September. Online designer spectacles company Warby Parker quickly followed, achieving a $6 billion valuation on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

It is no longer a US phenomenon. Wise, the remittance fintech formerly known as TransferWise, was valued at £9 billion on the first large direct listing on the London Stock Exchange in July.

Reports from Abu Dhabi suggest that listed conglomerate International Holdings Company was set for a direct listing of shares in Multiply, its technology investment subsidiary, on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange before the end of 2021.

Direct listings provide a way for interested parties to buy and sell existing equity that previously only changed hands through private negotiation, but without the need for management teams to sell the company story to providers of new capital.

The big one in 2021 came back in April. Coinbase set an $86 billion valuation when its shares began trading on Nasdaq.


Tags

Capital Markets United StatesCapital MarketsDirect listingsRegulation
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
