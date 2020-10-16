Euromoney
Asiamoney
Country Risk
Learning
Events
Free Trial
Subscribe
Login
Banking
Markets
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Treasury
Wealth
Fintech
ESG
Regions
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Opinion
Awards
Surveys
More...
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Show Search
Submit Search
Search Query
Menu
Banking
Markets
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Treasury
Wealth
Fintech
ESG
Regions
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Opinion
Awards
Surveys
More...
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial
The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our
Terms & Conditions
,
Privacy Policy
and
Cookies
before using this site.
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Direct listings
LATEST ARTICLES
Capital Markets
Direct listings face capital increase delay amid investor protest
Mark Baker
,
October 16, 2020
Capital Markets
Palantir, Asana and the quest for better listings
Mark Baker
,
October 15, 2020
Opinion
Capital-raising in direct listings: wait, what?
Mark Baker
,
December 06, 2019
Opinion
The house always wins: how IPO banks are not threatened by direct listings
Mark Baker
,
October 25, 2019
Capital Markets
Direct listings: the future according to Goldman Sachs
Mark Baker
,
October 16, 2019
Opinion
Slack: Direct listings are a bit more like IPOs than you think
Mark Baker
,
June 24, 2019
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
I agree