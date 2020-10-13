The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Foreign Exchange

Regional banks to look for white-label FX in pandemic

By Paul Golden
October 13, 2020
Share

Solutions providers point to an upsurge in interest this year from regional banks looking to outsource some or all of their FX trading.

coronavirus-currency-symbols-money-fx-960.jpg

Outsourcing to an organization whose primary function is building financial technology has long held appeal for banks.

Whether they are looking to offer a trading platform for their underlying clients or want access to tailored liquidity based on a wider cross-section of the underlying foreign exchange market than their own prime broker can offer them, they may find that white-label trading solutions produce a better financial outcome, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year Bank SICH in Ukraine launched a retail FX service, the first regulated banking forex platform in the country, using the trading technology of Switzerland’s Dukascopy Bank, which provided the trading platform, liquidity and support.

Keith-Hill-Caplin-359x239.jpg
Keith Hill, advisory board member at Caplin

“The changes in working practices brought about by coronavirus have been a catalyst for banks to ask themselves whether their business model in FX needs a major rethink to deliver the returns expected by stakeholders and shareholders,” says Keith Hill, advisory board member at Caplin.

He suggests regional banks in particular are wondering if they can justify the cost of a modern desktop and mobile FX trading platform alongside the expense of maintaining a trading team and market-making technology as the revenue potential over and above the client commercial margin shrinks.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Foreign Exchange Foreign ExchangeCoronavirus
Share
Paul Golden
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree