Ant IPO sheds harsh light on Europe’s decline

When China’s Ant Group filed its listing prospectus with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 25, there was much to mull.

The eye was drawn, not so much to the banks named as joint sponsors on the Hong Kong leg of an IPO that could value the technology firm at north of $300 billion, but to the list of notable and absent friends.

Citi, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were all there, next to CICC. A simultaneous listing on Shanghai’s year-old Star Market will be led by CICC and China Securities.

But there was no room at the top table for Goldman Sachs or Credit Suisse, two banks that know the fintech giant very well.

Goldman is believed to have snagged a lesser role on the Hong Kong sale as a joint lead manager.