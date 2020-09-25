The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Ant IPO sheds harsh light on Europe’s decline

By Elliot Wilson
September 25, 2020
Share

A decade ago, European banks were mainstays on stock sales such as Ant’s – now they're conspicuous by their absence.

Elliot Wilson on Asia 1920px.jpg

When China’s Ant Group filed its listing prospectus with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 25, there was much to mull.

The eye was drawn, not so much to the banks named as joint sponsors on the Hong Kong leg of an IPO that could value the technology firm at north of $300 billion, but to the list of notable and absent friends.

Citi, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were all there, next to CICC. A simultaneous listing on Shanghai’s year-old Star Market will be led by CICC and China Securities.

But there was no room at the top table for Goldman Sachs or Credit Suisse, two banks that know the fintech giant very well.

Goldman is believed to have snagged a lesser role on the Hong Kong sale as a joint lead manager.


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree