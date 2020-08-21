The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Sterling is no safe haven, shows Bank of England FX survey

By Paul Golden
August 21, 2020
The results of the latest Bank of England foreign exchange turnover survey have again highlighted the vulnerability of sterling in stressed market conditions.

sterling-pound-sinking-anchor-780.jpg

The latest survey carried out by the Bank of England’s (BoE) foreign exchange joint standing committee appears to confirm the view that trading in sterling does badly in conditions of widespread stress.

Data gathered from 27 financial institutions in the UK for the April 2020 survey shows that while there was a decline in average daily turnover for all the major currency pairs compared with the findings of the previous survey in October 2019, sterling trading fell particularly sharply, with USD/GBP and EUR/GBP down by 32% and 31% respectively.

The previous survey reported that USD/GBP was the second most-traded currency pair after USD/EUR, with a gap of almost $5 billion a day to USD/JPY. However, according to the new data, daily USD/JPY trading exceeded that of USD/GBP by almost $27 billion in April.

The

