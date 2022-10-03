The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
SURVEYS

CASH MANAGEMENT SURVEY - CORPORATE - 2021

Cash Management Non-Financial Institutions Survey 2021

This is the 20th annual survey of the world's cash management industry. With an average response base in excess of 30,000, this is the most authoritative and comprehensive ranking available.

USE THE BELOW FILTER TO VIEW RESULTS IN THE CATEGORY OF YOUR CHOICE

If a ranking does not show this is because it didn't meet the minimum threshold requirement.

The re-use/distribution of any of the rankings requires the express permission of Euromoney Insight – please contact insight@euromoney.com if you wish to discuss this further.

To access the detailed rankings/analysis please contact: Sergey Atliyev, Head of Sales sergey.atliyev@euromoney.com.

Cash Management 2021

Please select one
Please select one
Please select one Domestic Results Global Results Regional Results
Reset

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of acces below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£68.33 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

The Euromoney Cash Management Survey recognises the leading providers of cash management products and services. This year we collected 27,173 valid non-financial institution responses.

About the Cash Management Survey:

Euromoney’s Cash Management Survey receives responses from the leading cash managers, treasurers and financial officers worldwide, and is considered the benchmark survey for the global cash management industry. This is the most comprehensive guide to the cash management arena in the market

View Other transaction services Coverage

Load More

MORE INFORMATION

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.

By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree