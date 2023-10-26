Cash Management Survey - Financial Institutions 2022

For more information on the Cash Management Survey 2023, please click here.
|All currencies
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|2
|DBS Bank
|2
|1
|HSBC
|3
|3
|Standard Chartered
|4
|4
|Deutsche Bank
|5
|6
|Citi
|6
|5
|JPMorgan
|7
|-
|Bank of China (Hong Kong)
|8
|14
|MUFG
|9
|9
|SMBC
|10
|8
|Barclays
|11
|18
|Mizuho Financial Group
|12
|10
|Bank of China
|13
|16
|Bank of New York Mellon
|14
|13
|ANZ Banking Group
|15
|17
|OCBC Bank
|16
|19
|Wells Fargo
|17
|-
|Natwest
|18
|7
|Commerzbank
|19
|15
|Bank of America
|20
|11
|Societe Generale
|Market Leader
|Australian Dollar
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|1
|ANZ Banking Group
|Market Leader
|US Dollar
|2022
|2021
|Bank
|1
|4
|DBS...
