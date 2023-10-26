Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Surveys

Cash Management Survey - Financial Institutions 2022

For more information on the Cash Management Survey 2023, please click here.

For details of the Euromoney Cash Management Survey for Non-Financial Institutions, please click here.

The re-use/distribution of any of the rankings requires the express permission of Euromoney Insight – please contact insight@euromoney.com if you wish to discuss this further.

USE THE TABS BELOW TO NAVIGATE THE RESULTS

Global Market Leader
Global Best Service
Global Best Service Currencies
Regional Market Leader
Market Leader    
All currencies    
2022 2021   Bank
1 2   DBS Bank
2 1   HSBC
3 3   Standard Chartered
4 4   Deutsche Bank
5 6   Citi
6 5   JPMorgan
7 -   Bank of China (Hong Kong)
8 14   MUFG
9 9   SMBC
10 8   Barclays
11 18   Mizuho Financial Group
12 10   Bank of China
13 16   Bank of New York Mellon
14 13   ANZ Banking Group
15 17   OCBC Bank
16 19   Wells Fargo
17 -   Natwest
18 7   Commerzbank
19 15   Bank of America
20 11   Societe Generale
       
Market Leader    
Australian Dollar    
2022 2021   Bank
1 1   ANZ Banking Group
       
Market Leader    
US Dollar    
2022 2021   Bank
1 4   DBS...

Cash Management Survey Results 2021

To see the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2021 results, please click here.

