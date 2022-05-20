The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Brookfield-Place-New-York-600
Sponsored by JPMorgan logo Visit JPMorgan

Sponsored Content | JPMorgan

Sponsored Content | JPMorgan

  • SPONSORED CONTENT
    JPMorgan_10-01.png
    Sponsored by J.P. Morgan
    Third-party money: A new form of cash management for treasurers
    Priyanka Rath, global head of liquidity and account solutions specialists at JPMorgan, and Lula Sheena, third-party money product executive at JPMorgan, explore some of the key considerations for corporates holding or processing third-party money flows.
    May 20, 2022
  • SPONSORED CONTENT
    Top tips for cybersecurity (subtitled)
    Sponsored by J.P. Morgan
    Homeworking cannot compromise banking security
    Corporates have done an incredible job of facilitating work at home. By ensuring this is not done at the expense of cybersecurity, they can reduce their exposure to future attacks explains JF Legault, managing director and global head of cybersecurity operations at J.P. Morgan.
    December 08, 2020
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree