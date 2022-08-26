Future of Payments Interview Series

When I look at how the [digital asset] landscape is evolving, I think it is going to impact almost every industry in some way, shape, or form, sooner than they think ... companies are already looking to pay suppliers and make payroll in stablecoins Tyrone Lobban, head of blockchain launch and Onyx Digital Assets, Onyx by J.P. Morgan

In an interview with Tyrone Lobban, he outlines different categories of digital assets, describes where most companies are in their digital asset journey, and how they can use digital assets to transform their operations.

Tyrone leads a team that uses cutting-edge blockchain solutions to solve complex business challenges as well as an asset tokenisation platform that enables companies to tokenise and facilitate the exchange of assets for value in real-time.

In the first video below, Tyrone explains Onyx's purpose and how companies should categorise different types of digital assets.