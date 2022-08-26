Future of Payments Interview Series
When I look at how the [digital asset] landscape is evolving, I think it is going to impact almost every industry in some way, shape, or form, sooner than they think ... companies are already looking to pay suppliers and make payroll in stablecoins
In an interview with Tyrone Lobban, he outlines different categories of digital assets, describes where most companies are in their digital asset journey, and how they can use digital assets to transform their operations.
Tyrone leads a team that uses cutting-edge blockchain solutions to solve complex business challenges as well as an asset tokenisation platform that enables companies to tokenise and facilitate the exchange of assets for value in real-time.
In the first video below, Tyrone explains Onyx's purpose and how companies should categorise different types of digital assets.
In this second video, he discusses where most companies are in their digital asset journey, how blockchain experimentation is beginning to mature into practical solutions and how innovative assets like NFTs may accelerate the widespread adoption of blockchain technology.
In the last video, Tyrone gives reasons why most companies should consider exploring a digital asset strategy and how to get started.
Onyx by J.P. Morgan is at the forefront of a major shift: architecting new platforms for commerce, accelerating trade and payment flows, broadening access to liquidity via tokenisation, and empowering clients to automate the way they transfer value on a worldwide scale. Visit jpmorgan.com/onyx to learn more.