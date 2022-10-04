Future of Payments Interview Series
In an interview with Lia Cao, co-head of corporate and e-commerce sales and solutions for wholesale payments at J.P. Morgan, she outlines some of the key marketplace trends emerging this year, how companies can capitalise effectively from business model transformation, what this means for working capital and liquidity management, and the game plan corporate treasurers need to think about and execute to maximise this opportunity.
In this interview with Tyrone Lobban, head of blockchain launch and Onyx Digital Assets, Onyx by J.P. Morgan, he outlines different categories of digital assets, describes where most companies are in their digital asset journey, and how they can use digital assets to transform their operations.