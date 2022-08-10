A new payments vehicle - the connected car

The overarching objective of all these developments is to create value for the consumer and increase customer engagement. We at J.P. Morgan Payments are already working with the automotive industry to build solutions which deliver many of these use cases.

The connected car is just one of the factors changing the face of payments across the automotive industry, alongside developments such as shared mobility, electric vehicles, and autonomous vehicles.

A connected car can be defined as a car that is connected to the cloud (usually through a built-in wireless network) which allows it to share data. This data can take many forms – including telematics, or on-board diagnostics data from sensors in the vehicle – and can be used to improve driver safety and convenience, as well as to create opportunities for commerce. The connected car is therefore a significant enhancement on the personal vehicle of the past.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global connected car market is anticipated to grow from $59.7 billion in 2021 to $191.9 billion in 2028, as wireless connectivity systems gain traction across the automotive industry.

If we think about the customer’s automotive payments journey, the first stage is ownership of the vehicle and the facilitation of loans/leases and insurance payments.