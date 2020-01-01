Sponsored Content | BNP Paribas

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

    Creative approach fosters treasury innovation
    January 01, 2020
    BNP Paribas’s first payment tracking solution for beneficiaries demonstrates the cooperative focus the bank is taking with its corporate customers.
    Adding value to the payment process
    November 11, 2019
    Having established the efficacy of the service, the focus of Swift global payment initiative (gpi) has moved to how its full value can be passed on to corporate clients. Wim Grosemans, global head of product management for payments and receivables at BNP Paribas, and Marc Delbaere, Swift’s global head of corporates and trade, explain how this is being achieved.
