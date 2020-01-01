Sponsored Content | BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas’s first payment tracking solution for beneficiaries demonstrates the cooperative focus the bank is taking with its corporate customers.
Having established the efficacy of the service, the focus of Swift global payment initiative (gpi) has moved to how its full value can be passed on to corporate clients. Wim Grosemans, global head of product management for payments and receivables at BNP Paribas, and Marc Delbaere, Swift’s global head of corporates and trade, explain how this is being achieved.