Digital Treasury and the Diversity in Technology

September 25, 2018
Treasurers globally are juggling a broad and growing range of responsibilities, with limited resources and a myriad of technologies and cultural, market and regulatory challenges from all sides. How does the treasurer of today overcome these challenges and identify the innovations that are likely to affect the corporate treasury function in the short and the long runs?

Author

Bruno Mellado
Global Head of Payments and Receivables, BNP Paribas

 

In 2016, BNP Paribas, in partnership with the European Association of Corporate Treasurers (EACT), SAP and PwC, decided to look at corporate treasury challenges and opportunities from different perspectives in a groundbreaking report, ‘Journeys to Treasury’. Now in its third edition, the report offers rich and diverse insights that are shaping best treasury practice for the present and for the future. In the 2018-19 edition of the report, these insights are complemented by a variety of practical and inspiring corporate treasury experiences. 




