Digital Treasury and the Diversity in Technology

Author

Bruno Mellado

Global Head of Payments and Receivables, BNP Paribas

In 2016, BNP Paribas, in partnership with the European Association of Corporate Treasurers (EACT), SAP and PwC, decided to look at corporate treasury challenges and opportunities from different perspectives in a groundbreaking report, ‘Journeys to Treasury’. Now in its third edition, the report offers rich and diverse insights that are shaping best treasury practice for the present and for the future. In the 2018-19 edition of the report, these insights are complemented by a variety of practical and inspiring corporate treasury experiences.