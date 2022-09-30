Podcast series: Exploring digital innovation in corporate treasury

Corporate treasury has undergone material transformation over the last few years, impacted by everything from cyclical economic trends, and regulatory initiatives, to rising geopolitical risks, digitisation, and the drive towards greater sustainability.

These factors will continue to drive great change over the coming years, expanding and potentially re-shaping the role, responsibilities, and technological capabilities of the corporate treasury function.

To highlight and explore the change that has happened, and is anticipated to happen, Euromoney has launched the Treasury talks podcast series, the first of which is supported by BNP Paribas.

Over the course of five episodes, experts from the bank share their views on a range of topics from digital innovation in payments, cash and liquidity management, trade and supply chain finance, to the power of bank-fintech collaborations, and ESG in treasury.

In the first episode, Bruno Mellado, global head of payments and receivables at BNP Paribas, and Neil Pein, global head of Axepta BNP Paribas and head of payments transformation, explore the impact of digital innovation on payments, and look to some of the new, emerging innovations that are set to cause further transformative change.

In the second interview, Rodolphe Vergeaud, head of EMEA trade and working capital solutions at BNP Paribas, and Bruno François, the bank’s deputy global head of trade finance and network management, discuss how digital innovation is impacting trade and supply chain finance.

In this third episode, Mariya Tretyak, head of global cash pooling products at BNP Paribas, and Stephanie Niemi, head of digital onboarding for corporates, explore some of the digital innovations in cash and liquidity management, as well as the digitalisation of the client onboarding process.