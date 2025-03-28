CEE’s best for digital solutions 2025: OTP Private Banking

Over the review period, OTP Private Banking established itself as a leader in digital innovation, consistently pioneering new solutions that enhance the private banking experience for clients. OTP Private Banking operates across nine countries, boasting a dominant market position in Bulgaria, Hungary, Montenegro and Serbia, and maintaining a significant footprint in Albania, Croatia, Moldova, Slovenia and Ukraine. Its commitment to digital transformation sets it apart in the region, ensuring clients receive powerful, efficient and highly personalised wealth management services.

OTP Private Banking’s strategy relies strongly on regional collaboration, ensuring that successful digital innovations are shared and implemented across the group. Its unwavering commitment to digitalisation led to the introduction of solutions that streamline investment advisory, optimise client onboarding and elevate digital engagement.

With a formidable €10.1 billion ($11 billion) in client assets under management and around 33,000 private banking clients, OTP Private Banking is a powerhouse in wealth management. In Hungary, it boasts 33% of the market, and serves every other wealthy individual, reflecting its unparalleled market presence.